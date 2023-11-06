BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — The 2nd annual Battle of the Badges community Blood Drive returns to the Beckley Police Department.

The Battle of the Badges community Blood Drive will be Friday, November 24, 2023 from 10:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. at the Beckley Police Department classroom located at 501 Neville Street.

The Beckley Police Department will partner with the American Red Cross to host this event. The blood drive is a way for the Beckley Police Department to show their commitment to strengthen the community while also using the blood donations to help meet hospital and patient needs. The Battle of the Badges also gives staff, colleagues, and community members a chance to save lives.

Courtesy: Beckley Police Department

The Beckley Police Department urges community members to participate and donate blood to make sure that patients in hospitals have a blood supply prepared and waiting in case of an emergency. For those who participate in the blood drive, their donation could save someone’s life.

For more information, contact Community Services Officer Sgt. David J. Bailey by email at djbailey@beckleypd.com or by phone 304-256-1847.