Battle over who counts and collects COVID-19 data

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — President Trump ordered hospitals and other medical professionals to report COVID-19 data directly to the White House, and not to the CDC.

President Trump called the accuracy of CDC data into question. West Virginia promised to comply.

“I just got a note and it said, ‘today President Trump has asked the National Guard to obtain data, collect data from the hospitals and everything,” said Gov. Jim Justice, R-WV

Justice said the National Guard has been collecting all of the data on testing and results since the pandemic began, so it is already in a good position to report data to the White House. But others believe the CDC has a long history of crunching the numbers, and it should stay there.

“Not only as a physician do I value CDC, but as a general citizen, I value everything that they do, and I don’t think that needs to be changed in the middle of the game,” said Dr. Sherri Young, Kanawha-Charleston Health Department.

“I’m concerned about that because I think our health system, if I look at our county health, the state health, the CDC, they’ve had years of experience collecting data,” said Sen. Shelley Moore Capito, R-WV.

Justice also took time again today, to urge all West Virginians to wear masks, especially in buildings.

“The Democratic Caucus of the House of Delegates wrote the Governor a letter asking him to call the Legislature into Special Session to help with COVID-19 policies and spending. The Governor said he is not inclined to do that,” said Mark Curtis, 59 News Chief Political Reporter.