Princeton, WV (WVNS) -Through the next few days, the area is expected to see plenty of rainfall, combine that with below-freezing temperatures and icing will be a big concern.

This not only concerns ice you could see along your pavement and driveway but also on the roadways. This includes Black Ice which could impact your work travel Wednesday night through Thursday morning.

According to Mark Brooks, Chief Operating Officer with Princeton Rescue Squad, he said there are still some important safety measures you can do while driving on the road.

“If you do encounter black ice, just make sure you don’t hit the brakes. That’s one of the main things that makes you slide when you hit the brakes on the black ice itself,” said Brooks. “Keep your wheels straight as you can, keep the wheels pointing in a forward direction. If you can downshift instead of hitting the brakes, try to downshift your car just to kind of slow it down.”

Brooks went on to mention that they primarily see more cases of black ice from the end of November until at least the end of January.