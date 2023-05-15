PRINCETON, WV (WVNS)– The City of Princeton is ready to host the inaugural Chess Tournament at Princeton City Hall.

According to visitmercercounty.com, Saturday, June 24, 2023, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. will be your chance to checkmate your opponents and take the throne for yourself. The tournament will be overseen by 2021 West Virginia Chess Association’s Junior State Champion Noah Stafford, sponsor of the Beckley Area Chess Club Keith Lilly, and former Vice President of the WV Chess Association and current Beckley Area Chess Club Tournament Director David Hundley.

All ages and skill levels are welcome within two categories: Junior for grade six and below, and Adult for grade seven to adult. The First, Second, and Third place winners will receive prizes for their victories.

The tournament’s location is 800 Bee Street and Princeton City Hall, and pre-registration is available at PPL Chess Tournament Registration (google.com) or on-site at the event.