BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — The Beckley Area Foundation has officially moved to a new location, and there is a ribbon cutting ceremony to follow today, June 23, 2022!

This significant move shows commitment to the area and the community.

The Carter Family Foundation has made this dream possible when they decided to give the Beckley Area Foundation a generous grant to help in the purchase of the building.

This new location will help make the building more known and encourage more community service and events.

The new building’s purpose is to serve as a hub for individuals, families, and businesses to philanthropy and to help achieve their goals in that purpose. It is also to improve the lives of friends and neighbors in Raleigh County and the areas close by.

The official ribbon cutting ceremony is located at 1210 South Kanawha Street, Beckley WV at 12:15 P.M. today. The open house is from 12:00 P.M. to 2:00 P.M.

To RSVP for tickets to the ribbon cutting ceremony, please visit, https://brccc.com/event/grand-opening-celebration-beckley-area-foundation