BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — A first-of-its kind art show is coming to the Beckley Art Center this month.

A quilt exhibition featuring work hand-made by the Beckley Hands All Around Quilt Club will be available beginning April 8, 2022. Executive Director Robbie Moore said this is the first time a lot of these artists will have their work displayed in a gallery.

“Some of them are newer quilts, some of them are quilts that they made many years ago, it is really just what they wanted to highlight of what they have made,” Moore said.

The exhibit will remain in the art center all month long.