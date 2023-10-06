BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) – The Beckley Arts Center is hosting their first solo exhibit of the season. The art center showcases individual local artists in the fall and winter season.

The center’s mission is to stimulate interest and awareness of the Arts. They also strive to encourage artistic development through Arts education and opportunities within the community.

One artist will be the first of many to showcase their works this season.

“Our brand-new Exhibition is a solo exhibition. It’s the first one of the years. It’s by Brennah Staunton and it’s called ‘Clutter to Change,” said Saja Montague, the Visual Arts Director.

The exhibit, ‘Clutter To Change’ is a series of paintings. They are large scale and attempt to showcase congested compositions.

The exhibit will be set up from October 13th, 2023, to November 11th, 2023.