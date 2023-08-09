BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — During the regular meeting of Beckley Common Council on Tuesday, August 8, 2023, employees of Beckley Board of Public Works took the floor after Council approved an $8,000 annual raise for city officers.

They said they deserve raises, too.

Workers told Council and 59News that they do tough jobs like weed-eating, hauling debris and laying heavy blocks of asphalt in the summer, sometimes for $13 per hour.

They say the stress of the hard work and the anxiety caused by not being able to pay bills takes its toll on their quality of life.

“You do end up losing a lot of sleep, just worrying about different things,” said Dustin Potter, a sign tech at Beckley Board of Public Works. “Put yourself in that shoes. Look at the bills that you got, living at the bare minimum and trying to get by with four hundred dollars a week. It’s tough.”

Potter said a pay increase of at least $6,500 a year—the same amount workers received as a one-time bonus last fiscal year, from federal Covid funding – could be a starting point for discussion.

“It kept us from having to tread water, you know, it got us…Some of us had bills that were behind,” said Potter. “We were able to pay those bills and catch up. And then three months later, we were in the same position we were in.”

Two members of Beckley Common Council, both of them early supporters of the $8,000 per year pay raise for officers, told 59News they also support pay raises for Beckley Board of Public Works employees.

“I’d really like to sit down and see, exactly, what they’re making, and compare it to other agencies, counties and state, what them kind of workers are making, just across the board, so we can give them competitive pay,” said At-Large Councilman Cody Reedy, following the meeting.

Prior to the meeting, on Monday, August 7, 2023, Ward 3 Councilman Robert Dunlap said he applauded the workers for making Council members aware of their pay structure.

“We had employees who were brave enough to come forward and say, ‘We’re living in poverty,’” said Dunlap. “So, it was a big deal to have folks be brave enough to come around their supervisors and tell us, their income also needs addressed.”