BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — Honey lovers are buzzing with excitement for the return of the Beckley Honey Festival.

Those with the Beckley Exhibition Coal Mine and the Raleigh County Beekeepers Cooperative Association are set to host the event for its sixth year.

Visitors will have the chance to learn about one of natures best pollinators as well as a chance to purchase as taste local honey. There will be live demonstrations, informational tents, and even activities.

Parks and Recreation Director Leslie Gray Baker said they hope to teach the public about the myriad of issues bees face as well as the importance of bees to the agriculture industry worldwide.

The Beckley Honey Festival will take place at the Beckley Exhibition Coal Mine on Saturday, August 19, 2023 from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m.