BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — Dilapidated buildings aren’t just an eyesore. They can hurt the value of surrounding properties and pose fire hazards.

On Monday, November 20, 2023, Beckley Chief Code Enforcement Officer Captain Donald Morgan said dilapidated and abandoned buildings are an ongoing problem in the city, but private contractors will begin tearing down 40 of the nuisance structures in 2024, thanks to an anticipated $480,000 in grants from West Virginia Department of Environmental Protection.

He urged the public to help identify properties in Beckley city limits to demolish, adding it is particularly helpful for owners of abandoned properties to contact his office to place their properties on the list.

“We will take any applications from anybody, which would include business owners, property owners, or citizens,” said Capt. Morgan. “And what we have to do, when we get them in, we have to go out and evaluate each building, and we’re going to take the highest priorities.”

Capt. Morgan said it is not unusual for police to find criminal activity inside abandoned houses, which makes it all the more pressing to demolish the nuisance structures. On Hargrove Street, homeowner Karen Price, 75, said she has asked city officials since at least 2010 to tear down an abandoned structure across from the street from her property.

Price said police once raided the house and found people doing drugs under the porch. Later, she said, she caught another young couple stealing her water. The woman and man were apparently living in the house, said Price.

“I’ve got a spigot on the outside. I asked them, ‘What are you doing? Why are you taking my water?’ and they said, ‘Well, we don’t have any utilities over here,'” Price recalled. “And they were doing drugs and selling drugs.”

Price said the demolition grant is good news for neighborhoods like hers.

“It’s time to do something about these dilapidated houses,” she said. ” It’s, how would you like to live next to a dilapidated house, or one across the street? It’s, it’s just not conducive.”

Captain Morgan said he plans to seek an identical grant to continue the work in 2025.