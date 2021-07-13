Beckley City Council to hold meeting on future of Zen’s Café

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — Tonight, the Beckley City Council is holding a meeting to see what the future holds for a popular Beckley building.

The future of Zen’s Café will be decided, as the council will choose whether or not to shift the building’s purpose. If purchased by the city, the building will become a West Virginia based coffee and pastry shop that helps those who were fighting addiction and substance-abuse get back on their feet.

The City Council meeting will be begin at 6:30 p.m. The meeting can be streamed here.