BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — The Beckley Common Council approved an across-the-board raise of $8,000 annually for Beckley Police Department officers on Tuesday, August 8, 2023, during the regular meeting of Council.

Six of the seven members of Council were present and voted unanimously in favor of the raise.

Afterwards, Beckley Police Chief Dean Bailey released a written statement, stating that officers perform a dangerous job and thanking supporters of the pay raise.

At-Large Councilman Cody Reedy said the pay increase puts local officers’ salaries in line with the state average.

“They’ve been very grateful, and appreciative, and they’re glad to be able to stay here,” said Reedy. “They want to stay in Beckley, but times are tough, and you’ve got to do what you’ve got to do, financially, and us giving this raise, I think, gives them the opportunity to stay in Beckley and still be able to support their families.”

Reedy said Council will consider requests from Beckley Board of Public Works employees, who also request a raise, in the near future.