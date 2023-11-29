BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — Traffic flow along South Kanawha Street could soon be one-way in the University District, Beckley Mayor Rob Rappold confirmed on Tuesday, November 28, 2023.

Mayor Rappold said the change is proposed in preliminary engineering plans.

Under the proposal, S. Kanawha Street traffic will travel westward between a proposed roundabout at the intersection of Beaver Avenue and Johnstown Road and Howe Street, which stretches past the main campus of West Virginia University-Institute of Technology.

Students and other frequently walk in the district.

The proposal calls for Minnesota Avenue to also become a one-way street for eastward traffic, added the mayor.

Beckley Common Council must first approve the proposal and then amend the Beckley Traffic Control Ordinance.

S. Kanawha Street is a state road, which means West Virginia Division of Highways officials must also approve the change.