BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — The annual Beckley Day of Hope event has been cancelled after numerous area pastors and key members of the Beckley Day of Hope Leadership team determined due to COVID-19 safety measures it was best to cancel the event and turn the attention to the next year of 2023.

“The challenges of COVID have forever changed the landscape of our society and most every institution, organization, ministry, and event has, and continues to, reevaluate the most effective manner to achieve their goals; BDH is no different. Even though it is the heart of the BDH Leadership Team, in partnership with local churches and civic organizations to continue to meet the tangible needs of our neighbors and friends, we find it necessary to take some time to determine the best practices in meeting these needs,” said John K. Jordan, Beckley Day of Hope Coordinator, explaining why the event has been canceled.

Jordan also hopes the 2023 year will look better for the event and that the community will be able to come together once again and celebrate the Beckley Day of Hope.

Jordan added, “Until then, I pray our Lord will sustain, protect, and bless you as you honor Him in all your endeavors!”

For more information on this organization and event, please call 304-252-0717