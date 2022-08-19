BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — If you’re looking for something fun to do in the area, you might want to consider saving the dates for these events coming up in Beckley.

The Appalachian Festival Street Fair

In Downtown Beckley, on Saturday, August 27, 2022 from 5:30 P.M. to 8:30 P.M., all are welcomed to enjoy live music from local bands featuring New River Jazz Band, Untrained Professionals, Matt Mullins & the Bringdowns, and Seeking Altitude. Various vendors and Downtown businesses will also be participating, and fun activities will also be available throughout the day.

Beckley’s Kids Classic Festival

Happening from September 5, 2022 to September 11, 2022, these events will start from the Cincinnati Circus at New River Park on Labor Day to the Kids Street Fair and Parade on September 10, 2022. Fun and activities are available for the whole family to enjoy!

Chili Night

Hungry? Come join Downtown Beckley on October 1, 2022 from 5:00 P.M. to 8:30 P.M. for Chili Night! Chili booths and other vendors have time to register until September 15, 2022, so don’t forget to reserve your spot.

For more information on these events and registering booths for an event, please visit http://www.beckley.org, follow “Beckley Events” on Facebook, or contact Jill Moore at either her cell at 304-222-3376, or at the Beckley Events office at 304-256-1776. You can also send her an email at jmoorefield@beckley.org.