BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) – The Beckley Exhibition Coal Mine, which was just recently was listed as a USA Today 10 Best Readers’ Choice winner, has opened for its 60th season, and the Youth Museum of Southern West Virginia was excited to announce its reopening.

In a Facebook post made April 1, 2022, the Youth Museum announced that the mine is open and ready, as well as the Youth Museum’s own exhibition, Leonardo’s Lab – all about the famous artist and his inventions.

“What started out as just a short underground tour has evolved into a cultural journey back into early West Virginia mining history. Now visitors can tour the underground coal mine, as well as visit the restored buildings of the Coal Camp, the Rahall Company Store and Museum, the Youth Museum of Southern West Virginia and the pioneer village, The Mountain Homestead.” Youth Museum of Southern West Virginia

The Beckley Exhibition Coal Mine was closed for the winter season to accommodate mine renovations taking place. The renovations were focused on the interior of the mine. They were performed by two companies, Jenmar Services and Affinity Coal Company.

The Exhibition Coal Mine and the Youth Museum are located in the New River Park. The park is open daily from 10 AM to 5 PM. The last tour goes underground at 4:30 PM. In preparation for the opening, the Mine Gift Shop has been fully stocked with all sorts of unique souvenirs. It’s always 58 degrees underground so a light jacket might be needed when you plan to visit. For more information call 304-256-1747.