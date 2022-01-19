Beckley Exhibition Coal Mine revitalizes coal mine

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS)– The Beckley Exhibition Coal Mine is making their exhibition mine safer for guests.

The coal mine is completing a massive rehabilitation project for the entire mine. It’s being funded through a donation from the Affinity Coal Company, which also planned the project and contracted a company to perform the work.

Leslie Baker, Director of Parks and Recreation with the City of Beckley hopes that it will bring more tourism to the coal mine and the city.

She said this renovation will last for generations.

“This will just give us the opportunity and with the new designation of the national park, our attendance will grow as theirs grow, and we’ll be able to tell this story to thousands and thousands of people,” Baker said.

The project is estimated to be completed in two weeks.