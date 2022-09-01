BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — The City of Beckley Fire Department is teaming up with State Farm and the National Fire Protection Association to promote this year’s Fire Prevention Week campaign, “Fire Won’t Wait. Plan Your Escape.”

Sunday, October 9, 2022 to Saturday, October 15, 2022 is the anticipated dates for this campaign week that will educate everyone about the important steps they can take to keep themselves and those around them safe.

“Today’s homes burn faster than ever. In a typical home fire, you may have as little as two minutes (or even less time) to safely escape from the time the smoke alarm sounds. Your ability to get out depends on early warning from working smoke alarms and advance planning,” said Lorraine Carli, Vice President of the Outreach and Advocacy Division at NFPA.

Bill Straub, a local State Farm agent, wants all residents to support this year’s Fire Prevention Week campaign by coming up and practicing a home escape plan with all the members of each household. He recently donated a Fire Prevention Week kit to the City of Beckley Fire Department. These kits include activities and information for children and adults, and also provide messages for children to learn about home fire safety and prevention.

This month, over 65 local State Farm agents across West Virginia are donating fire prevention kits to their local fire departments.

Additional information for this campaign includes:

State Farm encourages homeowners to make fire prevention an important part of their overall home safety plan.

Make sure your home escape plan meets the needs of all your family members, including those with sensory or physical disabilities.

Smoke alarms should be installed inside every sleeping room, outside each separate sleeping area, and on every level of your home. Smoke alarms should be interconnected so when one sounds, they all sound.

Know at least two ways out of every room, if possible. Make sure all doors and windows open easily.

Have an outside meeting place a safe distance from your home where everyone should meet in case of a fire.

Consulting with your local fire department on an appropriate fire extinguisher for your home can help protect your family in the event of a fire.

Smoke detector placement and safety

Protect your home against common causes of house fires.

Residents and families should practice your home fire drill at least twice a year with everyone in the household. This also includes guests that may be present. Routinely practice at least once both during the day and at night.

For more information about Fire Prevention Week and this year’s theme, “Fire Won’t Wait. Plan Your Escape,” visit www.fpw.org.