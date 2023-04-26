BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — The City of Beckley will begin developing trails in Piney Gorge.

On Wednesday, April 26, 2023, Beckley Mayor Rob Rappold signed a Memorandum of Understanding with Dr. Brent Bailey, Executive Director of the non-profit West Virginia Land Trust (WVLT), to turn nearly 700 acres of former mining land into hiking trails.

WVLT owns the acreage in Piney Gorge, which city officials plan to connect to New River Gorge National Park and Reserve with trails and other recreational opportunities.

Bailey said his organization’s goal is to offer conservation land to help develop the state’s outdoor economy.

“We find that places like Beckley, and especially Beckley, with its Beckley Outdoors Initiative, are going to be really key to the success of making that new vision for West Virginia a reality,” said Bailey. “And we’re really excited to be working with the people that are here. They’ve shown great leadership.”

The project is being led by Beckley Outdoor Economic Director Corey Lilly and is featured in the latest edition of Lifestyle Magazine, which is published by Beckley-Raleigh County Chamber of Commerce.

Rappold, Bailey, Lilly and City Treasurer Billie Trump attended the MOU signing in the Mayor’s office.