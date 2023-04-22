BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — A historic race track in Raleigh County is getting a fresh start.

Former race car driver Randy Kinder took the track back to its original name, Beckley Motor Speedway, but he says he big plans to make it an entirely new venue.

Kinder purchased the race track in Prosperity and said he has invested hundreds of thousands of dollars into various facilities within the track.

When I did buy the property, I heard stories from guys my age that, when they were little, back in 1973, they sat on Turn Three with their grandfather and it was an emotional thing for them and we have to not only preserve those memories, we have to make more for these people. Randy Kinder | Beckley Motor Speedway, Owner

On top of all of the newest additions, Kinder also said he plans to have a family-friendly campground at the tracks.

The Beckley Motor Speedway will look to be a welcomed addition to an already long list of Mountain State destinations.