BECKLEY, WV (WVNS)– Beckley Police Officer, Sergeant Jamie Blume, has graduated from the FBI National Academy.

According to Beckley Police Deputy Chief David Allard, the graduation was held on June 8, 2023, at the National Academy in Quantico, Virginia. Blume was a part of the 286 session that consisted of 238 law enforcement officers from 47 states. Nationally, less than one percent of officers are invited to this course, making this an excellent achievement.

Blume currently serves as the Beckley Police training coordinator. He served in the Marine Corps, has a bachelor’s degree in social science, and has served with Beckley Police for nearly 18 years.

While at the FBI Academy, Blume elected to complete the advanced/graduate level coursework in constitutional law, behavioral analysis, national security, executive leadership, and executive writing. Blume was able to earn a certificate in criminal justice education from the University of Virginia upon completion.

He is the 19th officer from the Beckley PD to attend the FBI National Academy, joining Chief Bailey, Deputy Chief Allard, and Sergeant Bragg as active members of the Beckley Police Department who have graduated this prestigious Academy.