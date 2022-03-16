Beckley, WV (WVNS) –The city of Beckley Parks and Recreation department is looking for summer workers.

Jobs are available for applicants ages 18 and older and will last from April until the end of October of 2022.

Director of Parks and Recreation Leslie Baker said whether you think you’d fit in best at a pool, a golf course, the Black Knight, or a museum, the Parks department has a spot for everyone.

“We need about 35 to 50 people throughout the summer,” said Baker. “We have lots of job openings for maintenance over at the golf shop. Here at the Exhibition Coal Mine, we need some front desk cashiers and some tour guides. And then of course we’re actively looking for lifeguards, and for concession stand workers and a pool manager.”

Applications for all positions can be picked up Tuesdays through Saturdays at the Youth Museum of Southern West Virginia, located at 509 Ewart Ave in Beckley.