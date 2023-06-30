BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — The Beckley Police Department is asking the public for their help in finding a teen girl who was last seen on June 1, 2023.

According to Beckley P.D.’s post, Elizabeth “Liz” Thompson, believed to be a runaway, reportedly left her home on June 1, 2023. Thompson is possibly located in the Fayette County area.

Thompson is five feet, six inches tall, and weighs approxiamately 165 pounds. She has black hair with a brown streak down the right side.

Anyone with any information on the possible location of Thompson is asked to contact the Beckley Police Department immediately at (304) 256-1720. Tips can also be sent anonymously through CrimeStoppers of West Virginia.