BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) – Have you ever wanted a behind the scenes look at what it’s like to work in law enforcement? If the answer is yes, you’re in luck!

The Beckley Police Department will be hosting the Citizens Police Academy starting March 30th. The Academy takes place on Wednesday nights for 10 weeks, and offers citizens an up-close look at the responsibilities of an officer on-duty.

“It’s designed to bridge the gap between the police and the community,” said Sergeant Jamie Blue of the Beckley Police Department. “A lot of times when police deal with citizens in the community, or citizens deal with the police, we’re dealing with people on their worst day. And we want to deal with them when everybody’s happy, coming into the classroom in a good mood.”

Citizens who sign up for the academy will learn about the criminal justice system, when and how to use force when making an arrest, and even get to take a ride-along with a Beckley police officer.

You can find more information on how to get involved with the Citizens Police Academy here