BECKLEY, WV (WVNS)– With winter throwing us another punch, public works departments are preparing for the snow.

The Beckley Public Works Department was refilling its salt buildings the morning of Friday, March 11, 2021. Public Works Director Jerry Stump said the city had about 500 tons of salt ready to go but received an order to almost double that amount. Stump added the city is ready for whatever conditions the storm brings.

“We’re just going ahead and filling our rooms up with what we are supposed to get,” said Stump. “They brought some today actually. So, we’re ready, we’re stocked up and ready to go.”

Stump also added that whatever salt is not used in this storm can be stored throughout the summer and saved for later in the year.