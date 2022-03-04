BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — In February, Beckley Rotary Club collected pairs of jeans for teens in the local area. Throughout March they will be distributing those collected jeans.

In celebration of Beckley Rotary Club’s Centennial Anniversary, members aimed to collect 100 pairs of jeans to hand out to teens in the area. They exceeded the goal of 100 by collecting a total of 268 pairs of jeans to handout in local schools Liberty and Woodrow Wilson. Members of the Rotary Club worked with community resource officers in those schools to help hand out the jeans to the students.

“We maintain a clothing closet there on site at the school supported by local communities donations and things like that, projects, this is a unique one the first of its kind that we participated in” Shelley Redden – Shady Spring Middle School Counselor

The Beckley Rotary Club has plans for more community events each month throughout 2022. They also plan to increase their membership size from 90 people to 100.