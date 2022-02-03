Beckley to host Antique Automobile Club of America nationals in June

BECKLEY, W.V. (WVNS) – The WV Whitewater Region of the Antique Automobile Club of America (AACA) will host the AACA Eastern Spring Nationals in Beckley on Saturday, June 18, 2022.





There will be three days of activities for the event, planned by members of local car clubs, Visit Southern West Virginia, and the City of Beckley/Beckley Events. The activities will begin with a reception at Tamarack Marketplace on Thursday, June 16, 2022. Participants will begin arriving on Thursday night, with various activities planned to showcase the area during their stay. An awards banquet at Tamarack Marketplace will finish off the event on Saturday evening.

The public is encouraged to attend the show, which will be held on Saturday, June 18, from 9 am to 3 pm. It will be the first AACA show to be held in downtown Beckley. The show will include over 100 cars from all across the country, all 25 years or older. Most of the cars displayed will be restored to match their original equipment and colors, however the AACA does have classes for unrestored cars.

Anyone who owns a vehicle that qualifies to participate in this event can register on the AACA.org website by May 16. W.V. Whitewater Region Secretary Sam Longanacre can also be reached at 304-410-3158 to help with registration and details.