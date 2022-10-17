BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — Do you want to win a contest while helping make Beckley a little more festive for Halloween?

Well, now is your chance with the City of Beckley’s second annual scarecrow decorating contest on October 22, 2022!

During the first contest in 2021, there were more than 20 scarecrows decorated and hung up around Beckley! Businesses, schools, and organizations are encouraged to join in on the Halloween fun!

All scarecrows are advised to be between four and six feet tall. Being built to withstand all weather conditions will ensure your decorated scarecrow will stand tall! The City of Beckley provided some suggestions when it comes to building materials!

Some suggestions of lasting materials – chicken wire, straw, corn husks, stalks, rubber foam; stuffing from plastic bags, bubble wrap; nylon or polyester fabrics, and consider spraying Scotchguard to prevent mildew. City of Beckley | Press Release

The first place prize is $100, followed by $50 for second and $25 for third place!

Judging of the scarecrows will be done through photo album likes on the Beckley Events’ Facebook page from October 22 to October 31, 2022. Scarecrows will be taken down on November 1, 2022.

Anyone who wishes to enter the decorating contest must register by October 20, 2022 at the latest! All scarecrows must be installed by Saturday, October 22, 2022 at 11 AM!

The goal of the contest is to create a festive atmosphere while building community spirit. This year’s contest was made possible through the partnership of the City of Beckley and Raleigh County 4-H/WVU Extension.