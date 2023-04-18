BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — With the help of local and regional organizations, the Piney Creek Watershed Association launched a project that will help with catching litter in local Beckley streams.

Following other similar, successful projects in North Carolina, the Beckley “Trash Trout™” Program was created. The project aims to install litter catching devices in two Beckley streams. These devices also help reduce water pollution in downstream areas, such as the New River Gorge National Park and Preserve.

“The Piney Creek Watershed, where the Trash Trout™ are installed, leads into the New River Gorge National Park. Litter in Beckley is about a nine-mile float from the New River. We want to spread the word that our habits have an impact on our resources, neighbors, and water quality. Littering causes problems for everyone.” Brittany Chaber, Executive Director of Piney Creek Watershed Association

Piney Creek Watershed Association partners with the Beckley Sanitary Board to make sure the Trash Trout are properly cleaned out and maintained.

So far in 2023, the two Trash Trout™ have captured and removed more than 100 pounds of litter from Beckley creeks, including nearly 150 plastic bottles. The new devices will be revealed on Friday, April 21, 2023, at 3p.m. Visitors are welcome and asked to meet at the old Beckley Fire Department Training Tower on Eisenhower Dr.

For more information visit the Piney Creek Watershed Association’s website.