BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — For the first time in three years, the Beckley VAMC will be hosting their annual car show.

On Saturday September 30, 2023 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. the Beckley VA Medical Center will once again be hosting their annual car show for the first time since the COVID-19 pandemic. The pandemic put a hold on the car show for the past three years, but the car show is making a return this year to honor the Veterans at the facility.

The event is organized by the Beckley VA Medical Center for Civic Engagement and Development (formally Voluntary Services), and the show is a partnership with the Vietnam Veterans of America (VVA) Chapter 860 and the Shade Tree Car Club.

Music and entertainment will be provided by the Shade Tree Car Club, and the Vietnam Veterans of America will be providing free hot dogs and sides. Francie’s Sweets Donut Truck will have food available to buy, and Veterans of Foreign Wars (VFW) Auxiliary Chapter 4326 will be there volunteering and participating.

There is no entry fee for those who wish to participate.

This event is open to the public, and is a fantastic opportunity for the public to talk with Veterans and let them know how much they and their service is appreciated.