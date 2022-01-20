Beckley warming center opens due to low temperatures

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) – Overnight temperatures are projected to fall as low as the teens tonight, with a wind chill making temperatures as cold as the single digits.

The Beckley warming center at 217 South Heber Street in the Fellowship Hall of the a will open at 8 P.M. tonight. Temperatures are predicted to reach 15 degrees or below, including the wind chill. The warming center will remain open until 8 A.M. tomorrow.

Those who wish to volunteer may contact Trena Dacal at (304) 253-2111, ext. 102 or tdacal@unitedwayswv.org.