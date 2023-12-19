BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — As the cold temperature settles in, the Beckley Warming Center remains open.

According to the United Way of Southern West Virginia, Inc., on Tuesday, December 19th, 2023 the Beckley Warming Center will open at 8p.m. and will remain open until 7a.m. Wednesday morning. The Beckley Warming Center will be open at 217 South Heber St in the Fellowship Hall of the Beckley Community United Methodist Church.

In addition to the Beckley Warming Center, the Raleigh County Community Action Emergency Housing Center is always open and located at 103 South Eisenhower Drive. The Emergency Housing Center provides shelter, meals and emergency case management.

All who need a warm, safe place to shelter overnight are welcome.