BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — A Beckley woman is sharing her experience through divorce and spirituality in a new book.

Diane Epling is the Stadium Manager for Linda K. Epling Stadium and, now, she is an author. “Time with God” explores Epling’s relationship with divorce and faith coming out of a 15-year marriage. She said she was inspired to write the book because of how much religion did for her in her life in hopes she can spread that knowledge to others.

“We hear about God, but until we find somebody that has really connected with the Lord, with that real experience, we do not know him,” Epling said. “So, if someone can say hey this is what I have been through, this is my experience, it will help another person.”

“Time with God” is available for sale on Amazon and Diane Epling’s website. Epling is also the founder of Destiny Ministries.