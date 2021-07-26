Beckley woman faces drug charges in Fayette County

FAYETTEVILLE, WV (WVNS) — A Beckley woman is facing drug charges after a routine traffic stop in Fayette County.

During the morning of July 26, 2021, deputies with the Fayette County Sheriff’s Department pulled over a car for a traffic violation on U.S. Route 19 in the Mount Hope area. A subsequent search of the car revealed almost 51 grams of methamphetamines.

Jenny Kay Adkins, 29, of Beckley, is charged with Possession With Intent to Deliver Narcotics. Adkins now awaits court proceedings.

Anyone with any information regarding this incident is asked to contact the Fayette County Sheriff’s Department at, (304) 574-3590.