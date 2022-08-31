GREENBRIER COUNTY, WV (WVNS) – The U.S. Secretary of Agriculture announces a major, multi-million dollar investment in clean water infrastructure here in Southern West Virginia.

Significant, multi-million dollar renovations will be coming to multiple water systems in Southern West Virginia. U.S. Secretary of Agriculture Tom Vilsack announced the plans today in Greenbrier County alongside Governor Jim Justice, Senator Joe Manchin, and Lewisburg Mayor Beverly White.

“We’re here because we’re addressing the significant need of a community that is putting their best foot forward, they’re putting resources behind this,” said Secretary Vilsack. “The state’s putting resources behind this, and it is, as the Governor indicated, a partnership. And it is the way the thing ought to work.”

Together, they announced a $52 million investment for a new Lewisburg Water Plant. The current Lewisburg Plant also serves many surrounding towns, such as Ronceverte, Maxwellton, Caldwell and others. But issues have been popping up at the plant for years now.

“The urgency came, we just couldn’t do it anymore. We couldn’t grow here. We were done. Greenbrier County and Lewisburg, we were just patching things together,” said Senator Manchin. “And it had to be. It’s a prominent area of our state, it’s a growth area of our state, it produces a lot of the economy of our state. And Tom got it all. From the agriculture end of it to the economy end of it.”

But that’s just the start of even more investments coming from the U.S. Department of Agriculture to southern West Virginia.

In total, the Biden administration is investing more than $94 million into bringing new, clean water infrastructure to Greenbrier, Raleigh, and McDowell counties.

Lewisburg mayor Beverly White says this is a game-changer for communities and an incredible opportunity for growth in the area.

“This means everything. You know, without water there’s no life. And we have worked so hard to get to this day with all the entities that have helped us. We are so excited,” Mayor White told 59News.