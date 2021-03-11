Biden signed the stimulus bill; here’s why Sen. Capito voted against it

WASHINGTON, DC. (WOWK) – U.S. Senator Shelley Moore Capito was among the Senate’s “No” votes on the latest stimulus package, which passed the House of Representatives Wednesday afternoon on party lines, sending the bill to the president’s desk. That bill was signed by President Joe Biden Thursday, March 11, 2021.

Prior to Biden signing the bill, Senator Capito explained why she voted against it.

“You’ll recall, I was one of the 10 Senators who asked for targeted relief. Much of what’s in here I support, especially that which helps people,” Capito said. “That’s less than 9% of targeted relief. I rejected the bill because it’s so bloated… Frankly, I think bailing out pensions, states that haven’t managed their systems well, grants to fish and wildlife, extending federal employees benefits is not the way to go.”

That bill, the third stimulus package since the pandemic began, was signed exactly one year after the World Health Organization officially declared COVID-19 a pandemic on March 11, 2020. At that time, West Virginia had not yet had any reported cases of the virus. The Mountain State’s first case would be announced just under a week later on March 17, 2020. West Virginia was the last state to report its first case of the virus.

“Sometimes it seems like a week ago, sometimes it seems like 10 years ago.” U.S. Senator Shelley Moore Capito

The senator also expressed concern regarding the money handed out to cities and counties in the stimulus bill. She says there has been an improvement in accountability from the previous packages, however, she also says the money in this bill needs to go to offset direct impact, not special projects.

“We’re going to end up with a lot of waste here, and we wanted to target where the need really is – if they laid off firefighters, EMS, police, etc. We should have made it targeted, specific and COVID related,” Capito said.

While Capito voted against the bill, saying it was “hijacked by special interests to the tune of about a trillion dollars.” There were some elements she was in favor of, such as the $1,400 payments as well as help for restaurants and small businesses. However, she says some of the funding isn’t going where she would have preferred.

“Do I think a COVID bill is the place to give money to the National Endowment of the Arts? I think people see that and they see that there was little compromise,” Capito said. “In the education space, we’ve given schools $118 billion to this point. Yet we have schools across the country that aren’t open. Why are we sending money to schools that aren’t open? Why are we sending money to states where their systems aren’t working?”

According to the senator, the legislature has been working for at least three years to solve the pension problems in central states, trying to work out reforms in pension without “breaking the bank on the individual.” Capito says the pension system is bolstered with money in the stimulus package, but there are other options besides “filling in the hole.” She also says coal miners are not a part of this system because the legislature was able to help the UMWA minors at the end of last year.

In regard to working with the Mountain State’s Democratic representative in the Senate, U.S. Senator Joe Manchin (D-WV), Capito says she is for anything that helps the Mountain State. With the Senate split 50-50, questions have already been raised this year as to when Manchin will vote along or against party lines, and how his votes could impact the outcome of the overall Senate vote.

“Manchin gets a lot of press,” Capito said. “He’s very active, we’ve always worked well together. Right now with the 50-50 Senate everybody’s voice is loud and strong and can have an impact.”

Capito also said she is “proud of the way West Virginia has been getting vaccines out and getting people immunized” and the way the state has handled the pandemic. She also shared her reaction to West Virginia Governor’s Wednesday announcement that 168 deaths had gone unreported between 70 healthcare facilities in 30 counties.

“I did see the news report when the Governor was reporting it. I heard his concern about the number of loved ones lost,” Capito said. “We got to get this right, and I did not know this in advance. It’s deeply troubling that we don’t have an accurate report but we have to get the numbers right and keep them right.”

Capito, the ranking member of the Environment and Public Works Committee, also gave an update on infrastructure. The committee is working on a surface transportation bill, which she explained is a large bill passed every five to six years that has the formula funding for highways and bridges. She says the bill is important to modernize the transportation sector, safety and to have commerce.

The senator says some of our infrastructure is “way behind,” such as West Virginia’s bridges. She says she is working to dedicate money toward those issues and met with Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg and the committee chairman to talk about the bill. Capito says they are aiming to get a bipartisan bill out in May.

According to Capito, the bill will look similar to what has been passed before, along with sections for more vehicle charging stations and some additional climate-related items. She says this is a huge employment bill.

When it comes to bills regarding clean energy and the president’s green plan, Capito says she thinks the legislation should come as smaller, individual bills because those bills would be more likely to gain bipartisan support. She says her concern that if they bring the components of clean energy to the table in one large bill, it could be blocked altogether.

“I have a feeling they’ll have climate and green energy throughout all these bills,” Capito said. “In all actuality, it might not be one specific green energy bill like the Green New Deal. It will be all throughout these bills in every bill to come.”

In regard to her objection to Michael Regan as EPA administrator, she says she opposed his nomination because she doesn’t think he would be the one making decisions. She said she didn’t vote against him, but against the agenda that would come from the climate czar in the White House administration if he were in the position.

“Count me skeptical. I don’t see the committment there,” Capito said.

Capito also shared her concerns on the humanitarian crises at the U.S. border. The ranking member on the Homeland Security Subcommittee said a record number of unaccompanied children are crossing the border, and they are being held in Department of Homeland Security custody longer than guidelines allow.

The guideline says the children are only supposed to remain in DHS custody for 72 hours, however, they are allegedly sometimes there for 78 to 80 hours or allegedly longer, according to Capito. She says this increasing number is something she saw going down throughout former President Trump’s administration due to border enforcement.

Capito says the facilities and departments are unprepared for the president’s welcoming stance on those seeking asylum or crossing the border. She also says the dedication of resources to preventing people from coming in illegally is diverting resources from stopping the flow of illegal drugs that cross the border, which she says would negatively impact West Virginia’s opioid crisis.

“This is a crisis at the border. Unaccompanied children are coming across in record numbers. This administration is breaking the guidelines on how long they can be held,” Capito said. “Piling a bunch of kids in facilities that are not safe, have not been prepped. It’s a crisis of the President’s making. It’s going to have a bad effect on our state. I don’t know that the administration has an answer because we have record numbers.”