CHARLESTON, WV (WVNS) — Today, Tuesday, July 12, 2022, bids for eight paving projects done by the West Virginia Division of Highways were awarded.

The paving is part of an aggressive summer paving campaign conducted by the WVDOH.

The West Virginia Department of Highways is reviewing these bids and would like to quickly award contracts for these upcoming projects as soon as possible.

“Under Gov. Jim Justice’s leadership, we have seen an increased focus on resurfacing and paving. With money from the governor’s Roads to Prosperity program and other funding, we’ve been able to put together an aggressive paving plan,” said Joe Pack, P.E., WVDOH Chief of District Operations, who is expressing his concern for getting these plans and projects done quickly and by an anticipated time.

In the last six years, the West Virginia Division of Highways has been involved in many projects and has already paved up to 7,445 miles of West Virginia’s 27,700 miles of paved roads.

“If we can keep up that pace, it will make a huge difference in the condition of our highways,” Pack explaining how beneficial these bid lettings for projects are.

And incredibly, so far in this season, 502 miles of roadway have been paved, according to the West Virginia Department of Highways.

The July 12 bid letting have included the following projects: