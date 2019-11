CHARLESTON, W. Va. (WOWK) -- It appears the sun is shining on the coal industry, with the announcement of an agreement on a bill in Congress to rescue pensions for 100-thousand coal miners, retirees and widows. For years, pension protection for miners was blocked by Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell of Kentucky. But now he's signed on to a bipartisan bill, that has wide Appalachian support in Congress.

"We have Ohio, West Virginia and Kentucky. I think this really sends a message that we're serious about fixing the pension issue. That those miners are going to be taken care of and their families are taken care of. They've earned these pensions," said Sen. Shelley Moore Capito, (R) West Virginia.