Black History Month: West Virginia State Baptist Convention

HILLTOP, WV (WVNS)– One local Baptist convention is still serving its community after more than 100 years.

The West Virginia Baptist State Convention started in the 1870s. The first conference was actually organized in 1878 in Charleston, West Virginia.

Now, the convention is held at the Hilltop Baptist Center located in Hilltop, just outside of Oak Hill.

The baptist convention was praised with letters by former President Jimmy Carter, former Senator Warren Lewis, and former West Virginia Governor John D. Rockefeller IV.

Reverend Frank Jones, Executive Director with the convention talked about what the mission of the convention is.

“We are not a facility that actually tells churches what to do but we kind of help them fulfill their mission as churches in the state of West Virginia,” Jones said.

Jones said at the beginning of the convention, there were about 450 churches, but the present number is significantly cut. He said there are now about 50 churches that are associated with the West Virginia Baptist State Convention.

With it being Black History Month, Reverend Jones says it’s important for everyone to learn their history.

They hold an exhibit that captures the accomplishments of prominent African American leaders and role models.

He said by learning history, it better enables people to see what the needs are in local communities and how to solve them.

“We got to be able to stand on our own. That means we need to go to political meetings, we got to meet the governor, we got to meet our state legislators, we got to meet those that are in places we can never get to,” Jones said.

The West Virginia State Baptist Convention is slated to be held in August.