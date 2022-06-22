BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) – It’s officially summer and that means spending more time outdoors. If you’re looking for a way to cool down, look no further.

The Black Knight Pool in Beckley opened Wednesday, June 22, 2022. Beckley Director of Parks and Recreation Leslie Baker is excited to finally open the pool – but warns parents about the dangers of drowning. She emphasizes the importance of staying safe while swimming.

“Children 17 and under, (drowning) it’s the leading cause of unintentional death,” Baker told 59News. “And they have to be taught how to swim, they have to be watched. We really have to work with them to make sure that this isn’t going to be a really really big phenomenon. It’s bad enough as it is, we don’t want it to get any worse.”

The pool will be protected by lifeguards from USA Pools this summer. The City of Beckley signed a contract with the company after struggling to find lifeguards in town.