Blasting to take place in Beckley, drivers asked to find alternate route

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — The State Fire Marshall’s Office is asking drivers to avoid a stretch of road in Beckley while blasting takes place later this afternoon.

Around 1:45 p.m., Beckley Drilling and Blasting will be blasting in front of the Beckley-Raleigh County Convention Center on S Eisenhower Drive. Both the Beckley Police Department and State Fire Marshall’s Office will close S Eisenhower drive while the blasting is going on.

Anyone travelling this route is asked to find an alternate route and travel with safety.

