BLUEFIELD, WV (WVNS) – For the first time in three years, the Bluefield Coal and Mining show has returned to Southern West Virginia.

Coal and mining companies from all across the world are gathering in Southern West Virginia to share ideas about the future of the coal industry.

Alex Connell with Komatsu Mining Corp. said the show gives everybody in the coal world a chance to come together, from executives to miners.

“I think it’s really great to be interactive with all the different levels,” said Connell, an Engineer for Komatsu. “Anywhere from vendors to the guys down in the dirt. They know their products best and they’re able to provide us with the best information to help them out in the long run.”

Aside from giving folks in the industry a chance to network together, it also allows companies to show off the newest innovations in mining. John Cogar, the President of Cogar Manufacturing, showed us how their new Feeder/Breaker works.

Connell said even in today’s changing landscape, coal is still a big part of the present and the future of energy production.

“What can coal give to the world? Coal keeps the lights on. This is the best stuff in the world,” Connell told 59News.