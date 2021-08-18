Bluefield College becomes Bluefield University

BLUEFIELD, VA (WVNS) — A big announcement was made during the 2021 President’s Convocation and centennial celebration kick-off at the now formerly known Bluefield College.

The historic institution will now be known as Bluefield University. According to University President, Dr. David Olive, the plan to move to a university name has been years in the making.

“The discussion to transition to a university name occurred approximately five years ago as we moved into a university academic structure with the addition of graduate programs,” said Olive. “It was revisited during the fall 2020 board meeting. Although there is a change in name, the institution will remain a Christ-centered learning community developing servant leaders to transform the world.”

The expansion of post-graduate programs since the introduction of their inaugural master’s program in 2013 has made the transition from college to university status possible.

“With the expansion of master’s degree programs and discussions of future doctoral programs, The Board of Trustees determined this was the right move and the right time to change the name to Bluefield University,” said Olive.

Chairman Asbury made clear the significance of the name change on this particular day has the administration hoping for another successful hundred years.

“On behalf of the Board of Trustees, we are excited to be a part of this wonderful institution.” said Asbury. “The Board, along with the administration, have made some very important decisions to strategically position the university for the next century. We believe the partnerships forged in the past few years and the important changes underway will offer our students, for many years to come, a pathway to a bright,

purposeful, and blessed future.”