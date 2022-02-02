Bluefield Economic Development Authority searches for businesses for Exit 1

BLUEFIELD, WV (WVNS)– The Exit 1 Development project in Bluefield is on the search for potential businesses.

The project just received a $2 million dollar grant with $1 million coming from the federal government and $1 million in matching funds from the city and local foundations.

The grant money will help survey and prep the 12 acres of land for construction.

Executive Director with the Bluefield Economic Development Authority, Jim Spencer, talked about what businesses will be near Exit 1 on John Nash Boulevard.

“A lot of it is, you know, a little mixed-use but also looking at some advanced manufacturing. This property happens to be located in an opportunity zone which is a part of the 2017 Jobs Act on the federal level. So, there are incentives for businesses to locate here for that,” Spencer said.

For more information about Exit 1, Spencer said to contact the Bluefield Economic Development Authority at 304-902-2332.