BLUEFIELD, WV (WVNS) — Officials with the City of Bluefield are continuing to warn residents of possible flooding in the area.

Courtesy: Rocky Malamisura

A public notice was posted to the City of Bluefield-Local Government Facebook page, which stated the following:

Due to major flooding issues throughout the City of Bluefield, WV, residents are encouraged for their own safety to limit travel today as storm water crews work to reduce the high levels of water throughout the city. The city thanks you for your patience during this time. City of Bluefield-Local Government | Facebook

According to the Appalachian Power outage map, as of 9:20 AM on Monday, May 29, 2023, there are only 65 customers without power in the Bluefield, West Virginia area.

Stick with 59News and StormTracker 59 while we gather road closures and power outages across southern West Virginia.