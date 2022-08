BLUEFIELD, WV (WVNS) — According to the Bluefield Police Department, one person was shot during a shooting in Bluefield on Tuesday, August 2, 2022.

While multiple local news outlets reported the shooting as a drive-by, Bluefield Police confirmed to 59News that it was not. The shooting happened on Fulton Street. One person was treated for a non-life threatening gunshot wound to their arm.

The investigation remains active at this time.

