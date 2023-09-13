BLUEFIELD, WV (WVNS)– Bluefield Police Department is about to get a substantial rise in their pay scale.
The Bluefield Police Department is scheduled for a rise in their paychecks sometime in October. the raise is set to also increase an officer’s pay the longer they’re at Bluefield’s department. However, the raise in pay will also help keep officers with the department and potentially help with bringing in candidates in the future.
“In the past, we wasn’t really compensated on your longevity time, as far as years of service. This new pay scale pays you better for the years of service you put into the city.”Dennis Dillow, Chief of Bluefield Police Department