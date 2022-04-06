BLUEFIELD, WV (WVNS)– A special class at Bluefield State College aims to bring the community out to a historic theater.

Students in the Lessons in Innovation and Entrepreneurship class and The Granada Theater decided to partner together to hold a real-life case study. All movies shown at the theater are catered to bring out all ages in the area.

Student Desmond Freeman said since there aren’t many things for college kids to do, this might be something to help showcase what the city has to offer.

“I feel like it would be something new people would be able to do and bring out all demographics to the area,” Freeman said.

Student Michael Akers said it would help the community by bringing out the younger generation to a historic building like The Granada.

“Well I remember the first time I came back six months ago for a movie, the minute I walked in it was like 1965 all over again,” Akers said.

The theater will kick off the movies starting on Thursday, April 21, 2022, with Rush Hour. They will also host an in-person tour of The Granada for those who come early.

To purchase tickets, visit the Granada Theater’s website.