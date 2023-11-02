BLUEFIELD, WV (WVNS) — During a Board of Governor’s meeting, Bluefield State University President Robin Capehart announced his retirement.

During an afternoon Board of Governor’s meeting on Thursday, November 2, 2023, Bluefield State University President Robin Capehart had his resignation accepted by the Board. The resignation is effective on December 31, 2023, but Capehart will assist with transitioning the new acting President until then. A new president has yet to be selected by the Board of Governors for Bluefield State University.

When Capehart was hired as Bluefield State’s Interim President in January 2019, the university was in a stressful state, according to Charlie Cole, chairman of the BSU governing board. Eight months after his hiring, Capehart was named the President of Bluefield State University.

“The Board is extremely grateful to Robin Capehart for his dedicated service to this institution. When he arrived in 2019, Bluefield State was experiencing significant stress. Under his leadership, the University is now in a solid financial position. After years of enrollment decline, BSU’s enrollment has grown and stabilized.” Charlie Cole, chairman of the BSU governing board

Capehart is a West Virginia native from Moundsville, WV. His career in education and state government earned him the “Distinguished West Virginian Award” in 2000.