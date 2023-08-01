BLUEFIELD, WV (WVNS) — Come celebrate Bluefield State University athletics at Bluefield City Park.

On Saturday August 12, 2023, at Bluefield City Park from 2 PM to 6 PM, residents are invited to come and enjoy a community day to celebrate Bluefield State University athletics programs.

There will be a cruise-in car show, a cornhole tournament, bouncy houses, carnival games, characters for the kids to meet, a Meet N’ Greet for Bluefield State athletes, a DJ, vendors, and food trucks. The entire event is being made possible by In & Out Investments.

All teachers that attend will have a chance to enter a raffle for a $250 visa gift card for school supplies, and there will also be a school supply give away for the first 50 kids.

It does not matter who you are, anyone is welcome and there will be fun for everyone.